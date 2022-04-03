Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Torn pages of ‘gutka’ found in Ludhiana street
chandigarh news

Torn pages of ‘gutka’ found in Ludhiana street

Published on Apr 03, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: Tension gripped in Sundar Nagar area of Ludhiana after torn pages of “gutka sahib” (holy book) were found scattered in the streets on Saturday afternoon. The police initiated the probe after reaching the spot.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Parminder Singh Heer said a resident noticed the pages of “gutka sahib” in the afternoon and informed the police. The police scanned the CCTVs footage installed near the spot but found nothing.

The police are now scanning the CCTV footage installed in other streets to trace the accused.

An FIR under Sections 295-A (deliberate or malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been registered against unidentified accused at the Daresi police station.

