Tourist flow slows down at Atal Tunnel

The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang has seen a decline in tourist inflow this week, with about 15,548 vehicles crossing in the past eight days, according to police reports . After the season’s first snowfall, the site had seen a surge in tourist inflow in the first week of November. (HT File)

During the first week of November, The Atal Tunnel experienced a higher influx of vehicles, with a total of 16,219 vehicles passing through. Of these, 7,883 vehicles entered Lahaul, while 8,336 vehicles exited via the tunnel.

The decline comes with 6,990 vehicles entering and 8,548 vehicles exiting.

Local businessmen associated with tourism remain optimistic, attributing the recent decrease to normal fluctuations in tourist patterns. With upcoming holidays , they anticipate a potential surge tourist numbers during the weekend.

Mayank Chaudhary, Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police said the number is likely to go up again.