close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tourist flow slows down at Atal Tunnel

Tourist flow slows down at Atal Tunnel

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 24, 2023 08:50 AM IST

Local businessmen associated with tourism remain optimistic, attributing the recent decrease to normal fluctuations in tourist patterns

The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang has seen a decline in tourist inflow this week, with about 15,548 vehicles crossing in the past eight days, according to police reports .

After the season’s first snowfall, the site had seen a surge in tourist inflow in the first week of November. (HT File)
After the season’s first snowfall, the site had seen a surge in tourist inflow in the first week of November. (HT File)

After the season’s first snowfall, the site had seen a surge in tourist inflow in the first week of November.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

During the first week of November, The Atal Tunnel experienced a higher influx of vehicles, with a total of 16,219 vehicles passing through. Of these, 7,883 vehicles entered Lahaul, while 8,336 vehicles exited via the tunnel.

The decline comes with 6,990 vehicles entering and 8,548 vehicles exiting.

Local businessmen associated with tourism remain optimistic, attributing the recent decrease to normal fluctuations in tourist patterns. With upcoming holidays , they anticipate a potential surge tourist numbers during the weekend.

Mayank Chaudhary, Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police said the number is likely to go up again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out