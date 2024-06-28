Tourist washed away in Parvati river near Himachal’s Manikaran

A tourist from Haryana was washed away after she slipped in the gushing waters of Parvati river while taking photographs by the riverside at Katagala near Manikaran. The incident when the deceased and her husband were taking photographs along the Parvati river near Manikaran. (HT File)

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the couple, Ajay and his wife Kavita, from Jhajjar, Haryana, were taking photographs along the Parvati river around 6.30 pm, an eyewitness said.

The body of the deceased, Kavita, was recovered on Thursday during the rescue operation near Suma Ropa, about 4 km from the spot where she fell, police said.

Her husband identified the body.

According to eyewitnesses, she slipped on the slippery stones on the riverbank and fell into the fast-flowing Parvati river and carried away by the strong currents despite rescue attempts.

This is the third incident of tourists being drowned while clicking photographs in Kullu district in the past one month.