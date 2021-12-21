Track guests with international travel history, Chandigarh admn tells hotels

The UT administration has directed the owners, managers and care-takers of hotels, guesthouses and sarais to ascertain the international travel history of their guests for last 15 days.

The order issued by district magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh said the Union ministry of health and family welfare had issued Covid-19-related guidelines for international arrivals that travellers from specified countries will be tested on arrival at airport and if tested negative, they will follow home quarantine for seven days.

Re-test will be conducted on the eighth day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitoring of their health for next seven days will be followed.

“There is apprehension that international travellers arriving in Chandigarh may breach the guidelines, thus posing danger to human life, health and safety,” he said.

Therefore, all owners, managers and care-takers of hotels, guest houses and sarais must ascertain international travel history of their guests for the past 15 days at the time of their check-in, and prohibit their stay if above guidelines are not followed.

The order will come into force with effect from zero hour on December 21, 2021, and will remain in effect up to and including February 18, 2022.

