Traders getting threats daily, no rule of law in Yamunanagar, alleges ex-MLA

Former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Yamunanagar, Dilbag Singh, on Thursday hit-out at the state government for the alleged deteriorating law and order in his district and claimed that several traders are receiving extortion-death threats daily.

This comes days after the MLA’s partner, 65-year-old financier and transporter Harbhajan Singh was shot dead outside a gym in Model Town area, during early hours of the day on September 3. (HT Photo for representation)

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The MLA, along with his business partners and party workers, met SP Kamaldeep Goyal to raise the issue, demanding early intervention from the authorities. This comes days after the MLA’s partner, 65-year-old financier and transporter Harbhajan Singh was shot dead outside a gym in Model Town area, during early hours of the day on September 3.

Though police have managed to arrest four men for their alleged involvement in the murder, two shooters, believed to be from Rohtak, are still at large.

Following the murder, the former MLA allegedly received a death threat, through a viral audio released on social media. However, he did not confirm whether he had filed a formal complaint in this regard.

Speaking with reporters outside the SP office, Singh said, “Recently, at least 80 men received threat calls, which also include my aides, people from BJP or Congress or even non-political residents. In the last 10 years, we have received such threats and the criminals had once attacked my elder brother too. Recently, they also fired outside my factory. People are helpless and have no expectations from local MLA Ghanshyamdas Arora, who has been elected thrice.”

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{{^usCountry}} “SP has assured early action and we accept that the police are making their best efforts. Those who are getting threats are being provided security, but this is not a solution,” Singh, also INLD general secretary, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “SP has assured early action and we accept that the police are making their best efforts. Those who are getting threats are being provided security, but this is not a solution,” Singh, also INLD general secretary, said. {{/usCountry}}

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SP Kamaldeep Goyal said, “The MLA and his aides met me, raising their issues. He was informed about the progress in the investigation, and the police are making best efforts, even at international-level. I’m aware that threats are being given to some people after the murder and as per rules, they are being provided security after a threat assessment. So far, we have provided security to five such people.”