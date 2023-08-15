I-Day: Roads near Parade Ground to remain closed in Chandigarh

: In view of the Independence Day function at Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Tuesday, the Chandigarh traffic police will block traffic on the roads near the venue from 6.30 am till the commencement of the event. The road leading to roundabout of Sector 16/17/22/23 up to Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22-A on Udyog Path, stretch from Old District Court, Sector 17, up to Shivalik Hotel on the rear side of Parade Ground, Sector 17, and road from Lyon’s restaurant light point near MC Office Sector 17 up to the Parade Ground will remain closed.

Traffic advisory

As per the advisory of Chandigarh traffic police, no general parking will be allowed in the parking area in the market of Sector 22-A.

“Special invitees having authorised car parking labels are requested to approach Parade Ground, Sector 17, from the roundabout of Sector 16/17/22/23 (Cricket Stadium Chowk) on Udyog Path and park their vehicles in the parking area in front of the market of Sector 22-A. General public is requested to approach Parade Ground, Sector 17, either from ISBT, Sector 17 Chowk, or from 17/18 Light Point side,” reads the advisory.

The general public, however, can park their vehicles at parking areas of Sector 22-B, Circus Ground, Sector 17, Parking area adjacent Neelam Cinema, Sector 17 and at multi-story parking, Sector 17.

“Further, in order to decongest the area at the time of dispersal, traffic shall be diverted away from ISBT, Sector 17 Chowk on Udyog Path by diverting traffic coming from 17/18 Light Point, Aroma Light Point, Sector 18/19/20/21 Chowk and Cricket Stadium Chowk for half an hour i.e. from 10.45 am to 11.30 am. Further, at the time of dispersal, only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch,” traffic police said.

Police said that the invitees should be seated latest by 8.30 am at the Parade Ground and special invitees/attendees have been requested to enter the venue from Gate No 4, 6 and 7 i.e. opposite Sector 22 side, Chandigarh.

Public will be able to enter Parade Ground from Gate No. 8, 9 and 10 i.e. opposite ISBT Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will unfurl the National Flag on the Independence Day function at Parade Ground, Sector 17, at 8.30 am. Cultural programmes will be presented by the students of different schools of Chandigarh. The administrator will also award commendation certificates to various employees of the Chandigarh administration and general public for rendering outstanding services in the field of public services, art and culture, social services and sports.

Security beefed up in Panchkula

Panchkula Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta will hoist the National Flag at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

As many as 450 cops will be deployed around the Parade Ground and 10 temporary police check posts have been set up in view of the security in the district. Strict monitoring will also be done by nine permanent border check posts. The area around the ceremony will also be inspected by a special combing and anti-sabotage team of the police.

Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed within a radius of 1 km outside the Parade Ground from 7 pm on August 14 to 1 pm on August 15. Drones will also not be allowed in this area. Action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC will be taken against the offenders.

Additional force deployed in Mohali

Mohali Inspector general of police, Rupnagar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar along with SSP Dr Sandeep Garg conducted a review meeting with police officers and personnel at Shaheed (Major) Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Mohali, regarding security arrangements in view of Independence Day. Cabinet minister Aman Arora will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Interacting with the media, IG Bhullar said the entire operation is being implemented in three phases in view of security. He said that during the review meeting held today, the police officers have been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining the law-and-order situation in the areas assigned to them. In view of the security, additional force has been provided to the district along with the existing district manpower. He said that despite conducting surprise checks in hotels, lodges and special dharamshalas, activities of habitual criminals who have been out of jail have been monitored.

Box: What not to carry

Attendees should not carry any objectionable articles, including bag, matchbox, knife, cigarette, weapon, liquor, inflammable items, electronic devices, black flag and banners/posters, police said in its communique.

