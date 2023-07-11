Amid rain havoc, Chandigarh traffic cops on toes to help commuters

As incessant rain continues to wreak havoc, around 400 traffic police personnel, deployed on roads to help commuters, are putting their best foot forward to keep the traffic flow intact across the city.

A traffic cop in Chandigarh seen cleaning road gullies to ensure water drainage. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traffic cops were even seen cleaning road gullies to ensure water drainage.

From regulating traffic on the waterlogged roads to patrolling and barricading the vulnerable areas, the police men and women are helping people against the possibilities of drowning in rivulets and falling prey to caved in roads.

Donning gum shoes and rains coats, police are also handling the removal of fallen trees from the busy roads to avoid any untoward incident or traffic chaos.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP traffic) Manisha Chaudhary and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaswinder Singh were seen leading from the front, helping commuters wade through the waterlogged roads.

51 spots identified prone to waterlogging

Additional police personnel have been deployed at the 51 spots which have been identified as prone to waterlogging, including low lying areas in Southern and Eastern parts of the city, and those located near water bodies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Roads blocked

Police have also blocked the vulnerable roads and diverted traffic. These include road over Patiala ki Rao stream from Dadumajra to Mullanpur, roads near the bridge over from Makhan Majra to Zirakpur, road leading towards Railway under bridge near CTU workshop, Industrial Area Phase 1, road leading to Kishangarh village bridge and Shastri Nagar bridge road near Sukhna Lake.

Co-ordination group, CCTV cameras aiding efforts

A WhatsApp group formed over a year ago for better co-ordination between municipal corporation, administration and police is helping in sounding timely alerts about traffic situation across the city.

“The group includes senior officers from important departments, including home secretary, chief engineers, MC commissioner, officers of electricity department, police officers and those from horticulture department. Alerts, including videos and photos, are shared in the group by traffic cops. Moreover, police command and control centre (PCCC) is keeping a strict vigil through CCTV cameras”, said Manisha Chaudhary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police are also putting out regular social media updates, helping many to schedule their visits to the city and take viable routes to reach their destinations amid heavy showers.

32 emergency response teams

As many as 32 teams have been formed and stationed across the city to respond to emergency calls received through police control room.

Responding to a call, fireman Sandeep, went in the brimming Patiala ki Rao to rescue a dog using a rope and portable staircase. A review meeting about the situation was chaired by UT advisor on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON