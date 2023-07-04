2 workers at Karnal rice mill die after inhaling toxic fumes

Two workers of a rice mill were killed and another hospitalised after they inhaled poisonous fumes from the safety tank of a private rice mill in Dabkoli village of Karnal, on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Singh, 32, and Adil, 25, of Uttar Pradesh. They were working as a supervisor and foreman, respectively, in the rice mill. Another worker, Gaurav, who was hospitalised, is said to be critical.

Dharampal, in-charge of Biana police post, said that on the complaint of the family members of the victim, Ajit, a case has been registered against the rice mill authorities under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

