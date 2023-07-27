4-year-old girl crushed under truck in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

A speeding truck mowed down a four-year-old girl at the Shastri Nagar light point in Manimajra on Tuesday.

The girl’s father told the police said he was returning home after picking her up from school in Sector 26, Chandigarh. When they reached near the Shastri Nagar light point, a truck hit their scooter from behind, causing him to lose control of the vehicle (Getty image)

The girl’s father told the police said he was returning home after picking her up from school in Sector 26. When they reached near the Shastri Nagar light point, a truck hit their scooter from behind, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

His daughter fell on the road and came under the truck’s tyre. She was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, in a private car. There, doctors referred her the PGIMER, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The truck driver, identified as Kulwinder Singh of Nabha, Patiala, was arrested.

He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the IT Park police station.

