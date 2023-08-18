Rohtak: Three sisters dies of suspected food poisoning, seven undergoing treatment

Three minor sisters died and seven other family members fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at Baland village in Rohtak on Wednesday, said police.

The deceased girls were aged 7, 5 and 1.

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said the health of entire family of farmer Krishan started deteriorating after consuming food on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“They were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences(PGIMS) here, from where they were taken to a private hospital. The three girls died on Wednesday night and other family members are admitted at a private hospital and their health is improving,” he added.

He further said a team of forensic science laboratory have collected food samples and the same has been sent to Madhuban in Karnal for testing. The spokesman said the Shivaji colony police have started an investigation into the matter.

The doctors at the private hospital said the ten persons of the family complained of vomiting and headache.

“The exact reasons behind the death are yet to be ascertained. Prima facie it seems that the deaths have been caused due to food poisoning,” the doctors added.

