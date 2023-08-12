5-year-old killed, kin injured as boulder falls on car on Chandigarh-Manali highway

A five-year-old boy was killed and three of his family were left critically injured after a boulder fell on their car, at 6 Mile, near Pandoh, on Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi on Friday.

Shooting stones hit a car, leading to the death of a child while members of the family were injured, on Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi, Friday night. (PTI)

The deceased has been identified as Chinmay Agarwal of Bhojpur suburb of Sundernagar town. His father Prashant Agarwal, mother Dhanwanti and two-year-old sister have been admitted at Mandi zonal hospital, said superintendent of police Soumya Sambasivan.

The spot where the mishap took place is known to be prone to landslides and sees frequent closures.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the boy’s death.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic road accident on Chandigarh-Manali NH near 6 Mile, resulting in the unfortunate loss of a 4-year-old child’s life. My heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this devastating incident. I have directed the authorities to extend all necessary support to the injured. I Pray for the peace of the departed soul and the speedy recovery of those injured,” he tweeted.

More rains till August 15

The MeT department has forecast rains across the state till August 15 with a yellow alert sounded for heavy rains and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

The state witnessed light to moderate rainfall activity on Saturday morning.

Palampur got the highest 100mm rainfall, Sujanpur Tira, Mandi, Bijahi and Dharamshala each received 90mm rain, Kangra and Jogindernagar 80mm each, Gohar, Kasauli, Sundarnagar and Naina Davi 7mm each, and Kandaghat, and Guler 40mm each.

395 roads blocked

As per the state emergency operation cell data, 395 roads were blocked for traffic in the state. As many as 191 roads were blocked in Mandi, 43 in Shimla and 41 in Solan.

Monetary losses due to the natural disasters have mounted to ₹6,806.49 crore. Public works department has suffered the maximum losses amounting to ₹2,200.9 crore, Jal Shakti department ₹1,631.79 crore and state electricity board ₹1,505.73 crore. More than 918 houses have been fully damaged and 7,708 partially.

