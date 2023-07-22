3 killed as car falls into gorge in Bilaspur

Three persons were killed after their car fell into a 500-ft gorge in Bilaspur early on Saturday, police said.The accident took place at Swarghat in the Dharkanshi area here when the car driver lost control over the vehicle due to slippery road conditions due to the rain and it fell into the gorge.

All three victims belonged to Noida in UP though the car bore Delhi registration number.

The bodies of a man and a woman have been recovered. They have been identified as Pintu, 26, a resident of Ompur, Delhi, Khushi Gupta, 20, a resident of Shahakarpur, New Delhi. The third person, Sachin, a resident of Ompur, was missing and his body was recovered after a few hours. The trio had travelled to Himachal Pradesh from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Saiq said the vehicle, which bore a Delhi registration number, fell into a gorge in Bilaspur.

The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy to Bilaspur, he said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

