Haryana: Couple dies in roof collapse due to heavy rain in Karnal

A couple died when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain at Sagha village of Karnal district, police said on Monday.

Rescue personnel in Haryana. (Ravi Kumar/ HT Photo)

The deceased, Surinder Singh (47) and his wife Sunita Devi (45), are survived by four children, who were sleeping in an adjoining room.

The incident took place on Sunday night. The children found them buried under debris on Monday morning and called neighbours. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them as brought dead.

Surinder was a labourer and he was the sole breadwinner of the family of six.

