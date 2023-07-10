Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Couple dies in roof collapse due to heavy rain in Karnal

Haryana: Couple dies in roof collapse due to heavy rain in Karnal

ByNeeraj Mohan
Jul 10, 2023 02:33 PM IST

The incident took place on Sunday night but the children found the parents buried under the debris on Monday morning and alerted neighbours

A couple died when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain at Sagha village of Karnal district, police said on Monday.

Rescue personnel in Haryana. (Ravi Kumar/ HT Photo)

The deceased, Surinder Singh (47) and his wife Sunita Devi (45), are survived by four children, who were sleeping in an adjoining room.

The incident took place on Sunday night. The children found them buried under debris on Monday morning and called neighbours. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them as brought dead.

Surinder was a labourer and he was the sole breadwinner of the family of six.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Topics
police karnal district
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP