Migrant, nephew drown in Yamuna in Panipat

A migrant and his nephew drowned in Yamuna river near Sanauli village of Panipat, police said on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Nand Kishor, 19, and his nephew Nanha, 18, both natives of Budaun of Uttar Pradesh. Police said the duo had gone to take a dip in the river on the occasion of Purnima when they got caught in the flow of water and drowned. The bodies were fished out after a search operation last several hours. Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and inquest proceedings initiated.

A migrant and his nephew drowned in Yamuna river near Sanauli village of Panipat, police said on Thursday. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON