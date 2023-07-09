Eight persons were killed and as many were injured in a head-on collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a jeep on Saturday near Bibipur village on Bhiwani road in Jind, police said.

Eight killed as bus, jeep collide head-on in Jind

The deceased have been identified as Ravi, 32, from Madanheri village; Bimla Devi from Bhaklana village of Hisar district; Manoj, 45, Hardeep, 37, Sukhwinder, 30, all are from Mundhal village of Bhiwani district; Sanjay from Siwan village of Kaithal district; Rahul, 21, from Dadri district. One of the deceased is yet to be identified.

The incident occurred when a Haryana Roadways bus left Jind bus stand around 9 am and collided with a cruiser (light motor vehicle (LMV) while trying to overtake a vehicle near Bibipur village, nearly 25 kms from the bus stand.

“It was raining when the incident took place and the bus driver made an effort to cross a vehicle and it collided with the jeep head-on, leaving four dead on the spot. Other four persons died later,” police said.

Sanjay Kumar, SHO of Sadar police station, Jind said “Eight persons died and as many sustained injuries. Six of the injured have been referred to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of medical sciences , where they are undergoing treatment.”

“Four persons died on the spot. Two others died during treatment at civil hospital, Jind and two others succumbed to injuries later. The incident occurred as the drivers of both vehicles failed to apply breaks,” the SHO added.

Jind police SP Sumit Kumar said a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the bus driver on a complaint of the relative of a deceased.

Six ambulances were rushed to the spot and police launched a rescue operation as the jeep was mangled after the collision.

“A few bodies had to be brought out after cutting parts of the jeep,” police said.

Jind deputy civil surgeon doctor Rajesh Bhola said that seven people were brought dead and one succumbed to injuries during treatment. Eight patients have been referred to Post- graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak for treatment, he said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the incident and urged people to drive carefully on roads.

