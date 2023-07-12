Bodies of two men fished out of rivulet in Kharar, their friend still missing

Two days after three friends, out for a drive, went missing amid torrential rains in the region, the bodies of two of them were fished out of a rivulet near Jhampur, Kharar, on Tuesday. Locals had spotted a car floating in the rivulet and informed the police following which a massive search-and-rescue operation was launched. Rescue workers pulling out the car which sank in the rivulet in Mohali on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The bodies of the duo, identified as Harmeet Singh, 45, of Kharar, and Harpreet Singh, 36, of Bhagomajra, were found at some distance from the car. While Harpreet’s body had been washed away to Thiska village, about two kilometres from where the car was found, Harmeet’s body was found 500 metres from his friend’s body.

Their friend, Gurpreet Singh, 25, of Una, is still missing and is feared to also have been swept away.

Harpreet’s cousin, Randeep Singh, said the three friends had left in a white Swift Car on Saturday evening after which the family had lost contact with the trio and lodged a missing persons’ report. It is suspected that while returning home, they may have opted to cross Jyanti Ki Rao from Tira village when they were swept away by the flash flood.

Harpeet was identified with the help of a tattoo on his arm. He was into the business of construction material and is survived by his wife, ailing mother and eight-year-old son. Harmeet Singh, a property dealer, is survived by his wife and 14-year-son.

No post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the families for last rites.