Road mishaps snuff out two young lives in Ludhiana, Khanna

Two youngsters, both aged 19 years, lost their lives in separate road mishaps in Ludhiana and Khanna.

An over-speeding truck crushed a 19-year-old man to death and injured his friend near Gill Canal Bridge on Thursday late night. The driver of the truck escaped from the spot along with his vehicle after the incident.

The victim has been identified as Jatinder Singh, 19, of Sahibzada Fateh Singh Nagar of Shimlapuri. His friend Gurbachan Singh, 21, of Gill Colony of Lohara, has been admitted to civil hospital in Ludhiana.

The Sadar police lodged an FIR against the unidentified truck driver on the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh, uncle of the victim. Sukhwinder said that his nephew used to work in a flex printing unit.

He said that on Thursday night, he along with his friend Gurbachan Singh was returning home on a scooter when a speeding truck hit his scooted near railway bridge on Dugri Canal.

While Jatinder died on the spot, Gurbachan suffered severe injuries. Passersby rushed him to hospital and informed the police.

ASI Kulveer Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 279, 427 and 304-A of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Police station.

The ASI added that the police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused truck driver.

In Khanna, a 19-year-old student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) died after the tyre of his bike burst while travelling on the national highway near Daheru village in Khanna, while his friend suffered injuries in the mishap.

The victim has been identified as Deepak of Gaushala Road in Khanna. Deepak along with his three friends had gone to Nakodar to pay obeisance at a tomb. They were returning on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, Deepak was driving, while his friend was a riding pillion. When they reached near Daheru village, the tyre of Deepak’s bike burst due to which he lost control over the vehicle and the bike rammed into the road divider. Deepak was tossed in the air and fell into a storm sewer alongside the national highway, while the pillion rider fell on the service lane.

Locals called the police and initiated a rescue operation, but Deepak was already dead. He was the lone son of his parents.

