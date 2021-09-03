Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Transfer drugs case to another high court: AAP
chandigarh news

Transfer drugs case to another high court: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday demanded the transfer of the drugs case from Punjab and Haryana high court to another high court
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema of the Aam Aadmi Party. (HT photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday demanded the transfer of the drugs case from Punjab and Haryana high court to another high court. In a written statement, leader of opposition (LOP) Harpal Singh Cheema claimed that a report in the drugs case was lying in a sealed cover in the high court, but the state government had not made efforts to get it opened. He said the state government should immediately file a writ petition in the Supreme Court for transferring the case to high court of another state. “The case has got delayed for a long time for one reason or another and the government should ensure that it is heard on a daily basis and a decision is given within a specified time,” he said.

Cheema inducted former judge and ex-chairman of permanent lok adalat Manju Rana into the party fold in Kapurthala on Thursday. Rana said her only purpose to enter politics was to serve the people of Kapurthala.

Cheema also condemned the Congress government over the lathicharge by police on farmers in Moga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

7 phones, tobacco sachets recovered from Ludhiana jail inmates

‘Online friend’ rapes Ludhiana teen for 3 days, on the run

Congress, Centre conspiring to disrupt Akali Dal gatherings in Punjab: Bikram Majithia

NIA team likely to reach Tarn Taran today to probe grenade seizure case
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP