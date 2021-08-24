Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Transfer orders of 2 police officers rolled back in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Transfer orders of 2 police officers rolled back in Ludhiana

The transfer orders of Ludhiana joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezhian and deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa were rolled back
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:51 AM IST
Several eyebrows were raised over this reshuffling as JCP is one rank senior than DCP, which is why Elanchezhian did not join his new post. (Representational Photo/HT Photo)

Three days after senior police officers were reshuffled, the transfer orders of joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezhian and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa were rolled back on Monday.

The decision was taken after a controversy erupted over the new postings, Elanchezhian had been made DCP (law and order, Ludhiana), while Ashwani Kapoor who was DCP Ludhiana was made the Batala senior superintendent of police. Several eyebrows were raised over this reshuffling as JCP is one rank senior than DCP, which is why Elanchezhian did not join his new post. The post of DCP law and order is yet to be filled.

Dhindhsa who was DCP (investigation, Ludhiana), who had been transferred as DCP (detective and operations), Ludhiana, has been transferred back to his original post. No directions have been issued for Varinder Pal Singh Brar, who was transferred as DCP (investigation, Ludhiana). Brar had not joined his new posting yet.

