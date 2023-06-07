Transport associations protest outside Ludhiana RTA office, to meet secy tomorrow

Various transport associations, including school and minibus bus operators, Azaad Taxi Union, staged a protest outside the regional transport authority (RTA) office here on Tuesday.

Members of transport associations protesting outside RTA office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The strike was called off after the intervention from the transport secretary, who invited the protesters for a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issues at hand.

The association members highlighted the failure of the RTA office to address crucial matters related to vehicle registrations and driving licences. These issues have left transporters and drivers in a state of distress, as their repeated appeals for resolution have gone unanswered.

A key concern raised by the associations is the delay in introducing the refresher course for commercial licences. Besides, several vehicle owners who are part of the association have applied for vehicle registrations as far back as 2019, but have not yet received their registration certificates.

School Bus Operator Welfare Association president Ricky Singh expressed his frustration, saying despite submitting multiple demand letters, including one to the Chandigarh office, the modifications to their vehicles have been put on hold for a significant period of time. “Assurances of swift resolutions have been given, but no concrete action has been taken thus far,” he added.

Gurvinder Singh, another protester, said the approval process for BS-4 vehicles has been prolonged and the delay in obtaining registration certificates and licences has further compounded the problem.

“Even after completing the required formalities, motor vehicle inspectors are allegedly failing to grant approval for vehicles. And if, by chance, approval is granted after a week, the regional transport office (RTO) takes an additional 15 to 20 days to process the approval once the online file is sent to their ID,” he said.

The association members lamented the lack of response from RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur.

Transport secretary Dilraj Singh, meanwhile, said, “Matter of transporters have come to my knowledge and I have asked the unions members for a meeting and assured to resolve the issues.”

