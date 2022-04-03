Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Travel agent booked for duping man of 18 lakh for Canadian visa
chandigarh news

Travel agent booked for duping man of 18 lakh for Canadian visa

Travel agent booked for duping man of 18 lakh for Canadian visa
Published on Apr 03, 2022 11:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

: Kapurthala police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a man of 18 lakh as fees for Canadian visa for his son.

Tarsem Lal Sharma, resident of Hoshiarpur, told police that Balwinder Singh of Bholath area took the money from him but handed them a fake Canadian visa.

“We inquired about the visa and found it as fake,”Sharma said.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant section of the Indian penal code at Begowal police station in the district.

