Travel agents dupe former MLA’s son of 25 lakh in Ludhiana

The accused, who are Ludhiana based, had allegedly promised to send former MLA Prem Mittal’s grandson to Canada, but did not deliver on it; they also refused to refund the amount
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:17 AM IST
The former MLA’s son had paid travel agents 25 lakh in Ludhiana. to send his son abroad. (Representative Image/HT File)

Two travel agents have been booked for duping a former MLA’s son of 25 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad.

The accused, Sahibjit Singh of Rajgarh Estate and his wife Gurpreet Kaur, had allegedly promised to send former MLA Prem Mittal’s grandson, Nirvan, to Canada, but did not deliver on it.

The complainant, Ashok Mittal of Dugri Phase-1, said the couple had taken 25 lakh from him, but neither did they arrange to send his son abroad nor did they refund the money.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Manjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The police will arrest the accused soon.

