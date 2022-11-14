Tremors felt as 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Amritsar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt across Punjab's Amritsar in the wee hours of Monday, National Center for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt at around 3:42 AM.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab."

Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR, the second in a week. The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it had said.

What to do during an earthquake:

One should always keep calm and reassure others in the event of an earthquake.

During the event, one should always look for the safest place - an open space, away from buildings.

For those indoors, people should take cover under a desk, table, or a bed and stay away from glass panes, windows.

Keeping calm, one should not rush to go out of the building as it may cause a stampede.

If outside, one should move away from buildings and utility wires and moving vehicles should be stopped immediately.

It should be kept in mind to free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run away and one should be out in the open till the vibrations stop.

