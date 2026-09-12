Tribunal awards 21 lakh to kin of ASI killed in Panchkula road mishap

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded ₹21 lakh as compensation to the family of Haryana police assistant sub-inspector(ASI) Anil Kumar, who died following a road accident in Panchkula on May 18, 2025. The award was pronounced on September 9 by Sanjay Sandhir, MACT, Panchkula.

Adding amounts for loss of estate, funeral expenses and consortium, the tribunal fixed the total compensation at ₹21 lakh with 7.5% annual interest from the date of filing until realisation. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The claim petition was filed by Anil Kumar’s parents, wife and two children under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The family had sought compensation of ₹5 crore, alleging that Anil Kumar died after a Volvo car bearing registration number CH-01-T-4444, allegedly driven rashly and negligently, collided with his Hyundai Verna car near the Sector 26-27 road in Panchkula.

According to the tribunal, Anil Kumar, 44, was serving as an ASI in the Haryana Police. He sustained serious injuries in the accident and died on May 19, 2025. An FIR was registered at Chandimandir police station on the statement of his son Anish, who was examined as an eyewitness.

The tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the Volvo. It also noted that the driver and owner failed to enter the witness box to rebut the allegations, leading to an adverse inference against them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For calculating compensation, the tribunal assessed Anil Kumar’s gross annual income at ₹10 lakh deducted income tax and applied a 30% future-income increase. After deducting one-fourth towards personal expenses and applying a multiplier of 14, the loss of dependency was calculated at ₹1 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For calculating compensation, the tribunal assessed Anil Kumar’s gross annual income at ₹10 lakh deducted income tax and applied a 30% future-income increase. After deducting one-fourth towards personal expenses and applying a multiplier of 14, the loss of dependency was calculated at ₹1 crore. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, ₹18 lakh was calculated towards loss of dependency for the widow.

Adding amounts for loss of estate, funeral expenses and consortium, the tribunal fixed the total compensation at ₹21 lakh with 7.5% annual interest from the date of filing until realisation.

The insurer was held jointly and severally liable along with the driver and owner to pay the award.