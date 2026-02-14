Tributes paid to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack

On the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, BJP leaders and senior officers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) visited the Lethpora spot in Pulwama, Kashmir, to pay floral tributes to the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 attack on February 14. CRPF, director general, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, salute at the memorial during a ceremony to mark the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama attack on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

BJP senior leader and spokesperson Altaf Thakur, along with other party workers, paid respects to the martyrs.

A memorial ceremony was held at Martyrs Memorial, 185 BN CRPF, Lethpora.

The ceremony was attended by Gyanendra Pratap Singh, DG CRPF, Rajesh Kumar, ADG CRPF, J&K Zone, and senior officers of CRPF, Army, BSF, ITBP, SSB, J&K Police and local administration.

A wreath-laying ceremony was followed by a blood donation camp, which saw an overwhelming response from volunteers.

“The event was commemorated with a solemn memorial ceremony. Officers, dignitaries and jawans paid heartfelt floral tributes at the Martyrs Memorial, followed by a dignified salute by the Ceremonial Guard of CRPF. A minute silence was observed, accompanied by the mournful sounding of Bugle, as a mark of respect for the martyrs,” the CRPF spokesman said.

“Humble tributes to the valiant martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. Their unwavering commitment, unparalleled bravery and selfless service to the motherland will forever inspire every citizen,” J&K lieutenant governor said in a post on X.