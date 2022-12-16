Tricity artists come together at Chandigarh Urban Festival

Young printmakers of tricity, Abhishek Tiwari and Amit Kumar are all set to conduct a printmaking workshop in city.

The event is being organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) at the ongoing Chandigarh Urban Festival which is on at the Tourist Information Centre, Capitol Complex, Sector 1, Chandigarh, till December 18 from 11am to 7pm.

The event will also have on display thought-provoking installations by young artists and architects of the Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).

An Installation titled ‘Bardo’ by B Ajay Sharma; and Anand Sawrup and another titled ‘A Walk of Nation’ by Bhanu Shrivastav, Shweta Kumari, Khanak Goyal and Jyotsana are bound to make the visitors of the festival dig deep.

A live demonstration of portrait-making by Ankur Bansal, a student of the Government College of Art (GCA), is yet another fascinating feature of the ongoing festival.

Another GCA student Dahim Yaseen is also conducting a live demonstration of clay modelling at the event being organised by the CLKA.

Besides all this, an art exhibition showcasing works of tricity artists is adding to the varied hues at the urban festival.

