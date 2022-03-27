Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Four-minute budget approval!
On March 21, the Mohali municipal corporation approved the city’s ₹161-crore budget for the 2022-23 financial year in just four minutes. Though mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu sought objections and suggestions, none of the 50 councillors in the house raised any, and the budget was approved without any debate or discussion.
UT officials pin hope on Shah-Purohit rapport
During union minister Amit Shah’s one-day visit, the Chandigarh administration’s achievements will take centre stage, while contentious issues such as long-pending policy decisions awaiting the ministry of home affairs nod are likely to be discussed on the sidelines. A senior UT official said, “Chandigarh administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, has a good rapport with the home minister. In fact, Shah agreed to visit the city on his request. We expect Purohit to take up issues such as conversion of leasehold properties to freehold with the minister on the sidelines of formal presentations.”
Second-hand scooter costs burglar dear
A burglar, who broke into a house in Manimajra’s Modern Housing Complex, was identified and arrested because the original owner of his second-hand scooter had once received a traffic challan. Cops found that the scooter had been sold to a shop in the motor market from where the accused, Mahinder Pal of Delhi, bought it. The scooter has been impounded.
Staff, cattle steer clear of P’kula’s dilapidated vet hospital
The veterinary hospital in Sector 3, Panchkula, which is earmarked for treating big animals such as cattle, is in a shambles. The old government building is so dilapidated that neither staff nor animals enter it, if they can help it. The staff can be seen sitting outside, with no animals to treat.
Student activism revives on PU campus
With students milling the Panjab University (PU) campus again, aspiring student leaders have started reaching out to students. Student parties have held several protests over the last couple of days with their eyes firmly on the student polls.There is no incumbent student council as elections have not been held for the last two years.
PGI casts the spotlight on blood disorders
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) recently organised a capacity building workshop on hemoglobinopathies and haemophilia under the National Health Mission. Haematologists, paediatrics, and transfusion medicine experts provided the attendees intensive training in detection of blood diseases like thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia, haemophilia, and other bleeding disorders. The training also included case discussions and visiting hospitalised patients.
(Inputs from Hillary Victor, Rajanbir Singh, Munieshwer A Sagar, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Dar Ovais, and Mandeep Narula)
