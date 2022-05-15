Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Follow the lines on roundabouts

To reduce traffic congestion on roundabouts, the UT administration has drawn arrows and demarcated lanes at some roundabouts of Chandigarh. This has been done on Madhya Marg and the traffic police are working to spread awareness about the initiative. The Children’s Traffic Park Awareness team was seen proactively sensitising drivers to stop before the white line. Drivers wanting to turn right were told to line up on the right lane, while those wanting to go straight were asked to take the left lane. The traffic police also distributed pamphlets and stickers for no honking on Madhya Marg on Friday.

Kirron Kher back in action as city MP

After a hiatus of a year and a half, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is back in action in town. Taking charge of her constituency, Kher met citizen associations, business community representatives and attended BJP’s internal party meetings over the past week. After her remark at a UT administration function recently that “in my absence UT officers have forgotten me”, police, UT and MC officials were found lining up at her residence for a “courtesy call”. The MP is now regular at all UT and MC inaugurations and functions. She also reviewed the working of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited and chaired a meeting of an SC-appointed committee on estate office related reforms.

Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra with MP Kirron Kher. (HT Photo)

Bagga, RPG attack, firing: Mohali cops on their toes

Mohali police have literally been in the firing line over the past fortnight. From the controversial arrest of Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by its team on May 6 to the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Sector 77 on May 9, the cops hardly had time to catch their breath. If that was not enough, on May 12, four gunshots were fired in the air outside a posh residential apartment in Sector 82, triggering panic. The apartment complex is owned by a real estate baron and Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh. It was only when the RPG attack was solved that the cops heaved a sigh of relief.

Panchkula ex-MC chief’s go green initiative

This summer, the maximum temperature has broken records. Amid the rising mercury, the go green initiative of a former Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner, Rajesh Jogpal, comes as a welcome relief. The officer has started the initiative of planting saplings in coconut shells instead of plastic pots at the MC’s nursery. This small, yet effective, step is a cool way to save the environment from plastic waste.

Under the initiative, saplings have been planted in coconut shells instead of plastic pots at the MC’s nursery. (HT)

(Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Tanbir Dhaliwal and Rajanbir Singh)