Tricity comes together to mark International Yoga Day

Administrative offices, educational institutions and tricity residents came together to celebrate the eighth International Yoga Day, under the theme “Yoga for humanity”’
Published on Jun 22, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/panckula/mohali

Administrative offices, educational institutions and residents came together to celebrate the eighth International Yoga Day, under the theme “Yoga for humanity”’, by partaking in an array of activities at different locations across the tricity.

Within the UT, residents and administration officials participated at events across 75 different locations, including the Rock Garden, on Tuesday morning.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest, while Union minister of state for commerce & industry Som Prakash was guest of honour at the Rock Garden event.

The event, which also had a live telecast of the Prime Minister’s address in Mysuru, saw the participation of 2,200 participants from across the city. The visually-impaired students of the Institute of Blind also celebrated the occasion by performing yoga, as did the people at the city’s anganwadi, childcare institutions and senior citizen homes.

Mohali district administration also organised yoga-related events in association with district ayurveda and unani office at the hockey stadium in Phase 9. Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar attended the event.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, meanwhile, was the chief guest at the district-level programme organised at the parade ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Punjab Engg College

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) organised a workshop in its recently inaugurated Centenary Hall, with experts in yoga guiding 100 participants including students, staff and faculty.

PGIMER

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research’s work on common yoga protocol has proven that yoga can reduce the risk of several diseases, the institute said on Tuesday, while marking the occasion, Over 150 healthcare workers participated in the event, which was organised by the Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Intervention through Yoga.

Panjab University

The directorate of sports, Panjab University, concluded its 21-day free yoga camp with a closing event at the gymnasium hall, which had a live telecast from Mysore for execution of the common yoga protocol.

Chandigarh Police

Chandigarh Police, in collaboration with SPYM, Narcotics Control Bureau, held a yoga session at the cricket stadium in Sector 16 for children.

Director general of police Praveer Ranjan spoke about the benefits of yoga. Over 700 children from Dadumajra, Hallomajra, Maloya and Dhanas participated in the session.

Trishla City

Residents of Trishla City, Zirakpur, held a session that saw the participation of more than 150 people. Trishla City managing director Harish Gupta said, “People should adopt yoga in their quest towards a happy, balanced and meaningful life.”

Gayatri Shaktipeeth

A yoga session was also organised at Gayatri Shaktipeeth Phase 1, Mohali, under the supervision of trained Yogacharya Radha. Refreshments were provided on behalf of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank branch Sector 37.

CGC, Jhanjeri

Chandigarh Group of Colleges also organised a two-day yoga training camp for its staff and students. Experts held sessions during the morning, teaching asanas to over 50 participants.

GGSCW

The Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, marked the day on the college campus in the morning, with a total of 120 students performing pranayama and other yoga asanas.

Punjab telecom dept

The department of telecommunications, Punjab LSA, also marked the occasion at the Justice PC Pandit Memorial Hall, Arya Samaj Mandir, Sector 7, in collaboration with the office of controller of communication accounts’ Punjab circle.

State Bank of India

The State Bank of India held a 45-minute yoga protocol event, which started at 7 am and saw staff members practise asanas.

North Zone Cultural Centre

North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, marked the occasion with a yoga session at Kalagram, Manimajra, which was followed by a magic show organised for the children in attendance.

Central GST Commissionerate

Central GST Commissionerate Chandigarh, along with the Audit and Appeals Commissionerates Chandigarh and DGGI Zonal unit Chandigarh organised a session on yoga, which saw the participation of 450 people including the officers of the CGST offices and their families

Sri Sri Yoga School

A four-day free online yoga course to be conducted by Kamlesh Barwal, director-cum-CEO of the Sri Sri Yoga School, in association with The Wellness City, being built by Prime Land Promoters and Builders, from June 30 to July 3 was also announced on Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
