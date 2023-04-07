Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases shoot up to 94

In yet another high, the tricity reported 94 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a first in nearly seven months and a 25% jump from 75 cases the day before.

At the beginning of the month, tricity’s daily tally stood at 52.

Panchkula was the biggest contributor to the daily surge with 39 new cases on Thursday against 16 on Wednesday. Chandigarh also saw its cases rising from 12 to 32, also a nearly three-fold jump, while in Mohali, the number dipped from 47 to 23.

The new infections took tricity’s active caseload past the 400 mark, highest since September 2022.

As many 430 people are infected with the virus currently, including 160 in Chandigarh, 140 in Mohali and 130 in Panchkula.

The fresh cases in Chandigarh surfaced in Sectors 7, 15, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 32, 34, 36, 40, 41 and 42, Daria, Dhanas, Kaimbwala and PGIMER campus.

Among the 130 infected patients in Panchkula, 129 are in home isolation and one person is hospitalised.

Similarly, in Mohali as well, only one patient is hospitalised.

Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, said, “The surge could be because of seasonality of respiratory infections. However, we need to have strong surveillance system in place to identify if there is any increase in severity of cases requiring hospitalisation, so that preventive and control actions can be quickly ramped up to limit the spread of infection.”

“As viral upper respiratory infections are also spreading, elderly and immunocompromised people should exercise special caution, since they can develop severe infections,” added Dr Lakshmi.

As per health experts, common symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, body aches, and abdominal discomfort, with a typical duration of 3-7 days. These symptoms closely resemble those of other prevalent flu-like illnesses, making Covid testing essential to accurately diagnose and manage the disease.

