Chandigarh tricity sees decline in daily Covid cases; logs 19 new infections

Tricity on Monday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases with new 19 infections in 24 hours. This is a decrease from the 24 cases reported on Sunday. Since Tuesday, the figures remained comparatively low in the tricity.

Meanwhile, tricity’s total count of Covid positive patients also dipped from 271 to 244 over the past 24 hours, with 123 patients in Mohali, 84 in Chandigarh and 37 in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On May 2 80 cases were reported. After that 54 cases were reported on Wednesday, 42 on Thursday, 41 on Friday and 24 on Saturday and Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, Chandigarh cases came down from 11 to four, Mohali too saw decline in cases from 11 to 10. However, Panchkula, saw slight increase from three to four cases.

