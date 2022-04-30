Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Trio hypnotises woman, steals her jewellery in Manimajra

The victim, Saroj Bala, a resident of Gobindpura, Manimajra, told the police that she was in a Manimajra market to buy groceries, when a woman approached her for directions to an ATM
A 65-year-old woman fell prey to a gang comprising two women and a man, who stole her gold jewellery after allegedly hypnotising her in Manimajra on Thursday. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 65-year-old woman fell prey to a gang comprising two women and a man, who stole her gold jewellery after allegedly hypnotising her in Manimajra on Thursday.

The victim, Saroj Bala, a resident of Gobindpura, Manimajra, told the police that she was in a Manimajra market to buy groceries, when a woman approached her for directions to an ATM. Soon, another woman and a man joined them and asked her if she could walk with them to the nearby bus stand.

Bala claimed that she did not realise why she agreed to accompany the trio, who took her to the side, before quickly leaving. Bala said it was only after they left that she realised that her gold bangles, a gold chain, a pendant and a ring were gone. She alleged that the trio hypnotised her and she didn’t remember how they removed her jewellery or got her to hand it over.

On her complaint, a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Manimajra police station.

