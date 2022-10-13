Trio who helped Deepak Tinu escape sent to 7-day police remand

A Mansa court on Wednesday granted a seven-day police custody of three persons involved in facilitating the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from police’s the crime investigation agency’s (CIA) in-charge.

The trio, Kuldeep Singh, Rajveer Singh and Rajinder Singh, who were arrested by the anti-gangster taskforce (AGTF), will remain in custody till October 19. Police said an ongoing investigation revealed that the trio were close associates of Tinu — accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled from custody on October 2.

Punjab Police had at the time arrested and sacked unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moose Wala murder case. Pritpal was on Wednesday also sent to 14-day judicial custody after his initial five-day police remand ended.

Police, however, have no information of Tinu’s whereabouts and suspect that he has managed to flee the country. His girlfriend, who helped him escape custody and accompanied him later, was arrested by Punjab police from the Mumbai airport on Sunday and is being questioned.

