Triple murder: Ludhiana cops left red-faced as Phillaur police crack case

All the theories of Ludhiana police have fallen flat to solve the triple murder case that has shocked the entire city after the Phillaur police claimed to solve the case with the arrest of a drug addict Prem Chand, alias Mithun, 25, a resident of Awankha village of Dinanagar tehsil in Gurdaspur district. The police claimed that the accused himself murdered three members of the family in a robbery bid. The police had also found a bag on the spot in which they found train tickets to Bihar. Suspecting that the accused belonged to Bihar, the police had dispatched the teams there.

The Ludhiana police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning from Phillaur on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Ludhiana police had dispatched a team to Bihar in search of assailants. The Ludhiana police were suspecting involvement of at least three to four miscreants in the crime.

The Ludhiana police found a clue after they found licensee revolver of slain ASI Kuldeep Singh, which was robbed by the assailants after murdering him, his wife and son, at a crime spot in Village Talwandi on Wednesday morning. Unidentified assailants had shot at a pet dog in the village during a robbery bid. While escaping, the assailant had dropped the gun in the house.

All theories of Ludhiana police fall flat

Earlier, the police suspected involvement of some acquaintances behind the triple murder. The police had also questioned labourers hired by the family for repair work of the house. After 14 days of murder, the Ludhiana police had no clue until the accused was arrested by Phillaur police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, operation) Sameer Verma said that the police will bring the accused on a production warrant from Phillaur on Tuesday. Things will be cleared after his interrogation.

Retired assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, 65, his wife Paramjeet Kaur, 60, and son Gurwinder Singh alias Pali Grewal, 30, were found dead in their house in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal area on Sunday night. They were bludgeoned to death with some blunt weapons.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Sumandeep Kaur, daughter of the retired ASI. On May 21, she had sent her relatives to the house of her parents to see as they were not answering the phone calls. The Ladhowal police had lodged an FIR under Sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 302 (murder) of the IPC against unidentified accused.

