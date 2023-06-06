Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Triple murder: Ludhiana cops left red-faced as Phillaur police crack case

Triple murder: Ludhiana cops left red-faced as Phillaur police crack case

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2023 12:05 AM IST

The Ludhiana police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning from Phillaur on Tuesday

All the theories of Ludhiana police have fallen flat to solve the triple murder case that has shocked the entire city after the Phillaur police claimed to solve the case with the arrest of a drug addict Prem Chand, alias Mithun, 25, a resident of Awankha village of Dinanagar tehsil in Gurdaspur district. The police claimed that the accused himself murdered three members of the family in a robbery bid.

The police had also found a bag on the spot in which they found train tickets to Bihar. Suspecting that the accused belonged to Bihar, the police had dispatched the teams there. (HT File Photo)
The police had also found a bag on the spot in which they found train tickets to Bihar. Suspecting that the accused belonged to Bihar, the police had dispatched the teams there. (HT File Photo)

The Ludhiana police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning from Phillaur on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Ludhiana police had dispatched a team to Bihar in search of assailants. The Ludhiana police were suspecting involvement of at least three to four miscreants in the crime.

The Ludhiana police found a clue after they found licensee revolver of slain ASI Kuldeep Singh, which was robbed by the assailants after murdering him, his wife and son, at a crime spot in Village Talwandi on Wednesday morning. Unidentified assailants had shot at a pet dog in the village during a robbery bid. While escaping, the assailant had dropped the gun in the house.

The police had also found a bag on the spot in which they found train tickets to Bihar. Suspecting that the accused belonged to Bihar, the police had dispatched the teams there.

All theories of Ludhiana police fall flat

Earlier, the police suspected involvement of some acquaintances behind the triple murder. The police had also questioned labourers hired by the family for repair work of the house. After 14 days of murder, the Ludhiana police had no clue until the accused was arrested by Phillaur police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, operation) Sameer Verma said that the police will bring the accused on a production warrant from Phillaur on Tuesday. Things will be cleared after his interrogation.

Retired assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, 65, his wife Paramjeet Kaur, 60, and son Gurwinder Singh alias Pali Grewal, 30, were found dead in their house in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal area on Sunday night. They were bludgeoned to death with some blunt weapons.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Sumandeep Kaur, daughter of the retired ASI. On May 21, she had sent her relatives to the house of her parents to see as they were not answering the phone calls. The Ladhowal police had lodged an FIR under Sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 302 (murder) of the IPC against unidentified accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Topics
ludhiana police robbery bid drug addict + 1 more
ludhiana police robbery bid drug addict
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out