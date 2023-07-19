All women tri-service bike rally reaches Ambala

To commemorate the “24th Kargil Vijay Divas” a tri-service women bike rally that was flagged off by Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande at National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday, reached Ambala in the evening. To commemorate the “24th Kargil Vijay Divas” a tri-service women bike rally that was flagged off by Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande at National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday, reached Ambala in the evening. (HT Photo)

The 25 women bikers, including two Veer Naris, are travelling to Drass town in Kargil. “The rally underlines the indomitable spirit of women, celebrates patriotism and the contribution of women in Indian Armed Forces,“ the army said.

The rally was flagged in at Raina Auditorium in Ambala Cantonment by Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, General Officer Commanding (Kharga Corps). He appreciated the efforts of the team and encouraged them to ignite a spark of change and inspire women of the country.

The rally will further halt at Jalandhar, Udhampur, and Srinagar before culminating at Kargil War Memorial at Drass.