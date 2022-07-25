Trouble brews for BJP as Kangra bigwig Ravinder Singh Ravi raises banner of revolt

Merely a week after former president Khimi Ram’s defection to archrival Congress, more trouble is brewing for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the poll-bound state as another senior leader — former cabinet minister Ravinder Singh Ravi hinted at contesting the elections irrespective of being given the party ticket.

Ravi, a staunch loyalist of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal has served five terms in the Vidhan Sabha, beginning in 1993 — four times from Jaisinghpur (earlier Thural) and once from Dehra — after his home turf was reserved in the delimitation exercise.

The 62-year-old and his supporters are reportedly peeved over the induction of his bête noir and independent legislator from Dehra, Hoshyar Singh, who had defeated Ravi in the 2017 assembly elections, into the party.

“I will contest the election at any cost. It is up to the party high command from which constituency they want me to fight,” Ravi said in a recent media interaction, while adding, “I have presented my case to the party’s national leadership and I believe they will consider it.”

Ravi, however, said he would contest the election even if denied a party ticket. “On which party symbol will be known then,” he said.

The leader denied being in touch with the Congress leadership despite clamour word being out on him planning to defect to the main opposition party.

“I have been a true soldier of the BJP for decades and my first preference is to contest on the BJP ticket. Rest, if circumstances are unfavourable, I will decide my own course,” he was quoted saying.

One of the most influential ministers in the Dhumal-led state government from 2007 to 2012, Ravi held the irrigation and public health (IPH) portfolio. His exit would count as a big jolt to the BJP as he is a prominent Rajput face in the Kangra region.

Staking claim for Sulah seat

Speculations are rife that Ravi is interested in contesting from Sulah assembly segment, the home turf of Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar. A considerable part of Ravi’s previous assembly segment, Thural, was merged in the Sulah constituency and the leader is said to be banking upon this vote bank to stake claim for the party ticket.

Notably, Ravi and Parmar share an uneasy equation as the former was indicted by police for sharing a letter against the Jai Ram Thakur-led government, which went viral on social media back in 2019.

The letter, written by veteran leader Shanta Kumar, had levelled corruption charges in the health and industry departments, the first of which was led by Parmar at the time. Ravi was questioned by the police in the case and his mobile phones were confiscated.

Kangra, the state’s most electorally significant district, sends 15 members to the 68-member assembly.

