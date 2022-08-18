Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck claims scooterist’s life near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

Truck claims scooterist’s life near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 02:07 AM IST
The deceased was identified as Monti, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh; police said he was working with a private company
The injured scooterist was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 35-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by a truck near the Sukhna Lake light point on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monti, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. Police said he was working with a private company.

Police received information about the accident around 7.30 am. Constable Shiv of Chandigarh Police, who witnessed the mishap, said the truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, sped away after hitting a Honda Activa.

The injured scooterist was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.

The unidentified truck driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP