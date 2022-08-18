Truck claims scooterist’s life near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

A 35-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by a truck near the Sukhna Lake light point on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monti, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. Police said he was working with a private company.

Police received information about the accident around 7.30 am. Constable Shiv of Chandigarh Police, who witnessed the mishap, said the truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, sped away after hitting a Honda Activa.

The injured scooterist was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.

The unidentified truck driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.