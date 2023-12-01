Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck crushes bike’s pillion rider near Chandigarh’s Sector 27

Truck crushes bike’s pillion rider near Chandigarh’s Sector 27

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 01, 2023 08:30 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Usha Rani, a resident of Mauli village, Panchkula; her son Akshay Kumar, who was riding the motorcycle, told Chandigarh Police that they were on their way to Maloya when the accident took place

A 47-year-old woman was killed after a truck hit the motorcycle that she was riding pillion on at the Sector 27/28/29/30 roundabout in Chandigarh on Thursday morning.

The victim was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, but declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the truck driver sped away. (Getty image)

The deceased was identified as Usha Rani, a resident of Mauli village, Panchkula.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Her son Akshay Kumar, who was riding the motorcycle, told police that they were on their way to Maloya.

Around 9.30 am, as they reached Sector 27/28/29/30 roundabout, a canter truck hit their motorcycle from behind, causing Rani to fall off.

Before she could react, the truck ran over her, leaving her critically injured. She was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, but declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the truck driver sped away.

Police booked the absconding driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death roundabout motorcycle chandigarh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP