News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Truck driver charred to death in Ambala

Truck driver charred to death in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Nov 06, 2023 06:46 AM IST

He was passing through the Ambala-Jagadhri highway when his truck touched some electrical wires due to which it caught fire, officials said

The driver of a truck was charred to death when his vehicle allegedly caught fire near Mullana town of Ambala during the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh, a local.

He was passing through the Ambala-Jagadhri highway when his truck touched some electrical wires due to which it caught fire, officials said.

