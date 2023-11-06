Truck driver charred to death in Ambala

The driver of a truck was charred to death when his vehicle allegedly caught fire near Mullana town of Ambala during the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh, a local.

Eyewitnesses told the police that flames started rising from the truck after it touched the wires and immediately caught fire before he could escape.

He was passing through the Ambala-Jagadhri highway when his truck touched some electrical wires due to which it caught fire, officials said.

