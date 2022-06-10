Truck driver nabbed with 363-gram heroin in Ludhiana

A team of special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, arrested a truck driver with 363-gram heroin on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Randhir Singh alias Rana, 35, of Mashia village, Hoshiarpur, who is currently living in Ramandeep Nagar, Bhamian Road.

Police said he was arrested from Akal Sahay Nagar in Mundian Kalan on the basis of a tip-off that he was going to deliver the drugs to a customer on his scooter.

Inspector Harbans, in-charge of STF Ludhiana Range, said that Randhir has been working as a truck driver for the past 10 years and got into drug peddling three years ago to make easy money.

During questioning, the accused told the STF team that he used to procure heroin from drug peddlers in Ghora Colony.

He has been booked under Section 21 of NDPS Act at STF police station in Mohali.

A woman, her son and daughter were arrested with 25-gram heroin. The accused have been identified as Paramjit Kaur, Rajvir Singh and Jasvir Kaur, all residents of Abdullahpur Basti. Police have also recovered ₹2.5 lakh in cash from their possession. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP west) Harish Behal said that they were arrested near Dhuri lines.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested with 95-gram heroin from a checkpoint on Dugri Road. The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh and Balwinder Singh of New Shimlapuri and Jammu Colony, respectively . Their Mahindra Bolero car was also impounded.

Also, Koom Kalan police arrested one Gurjinder Singh of Uplan village with 38-gram narcotic substance.

Songwriter arrested with 1.25-kg opium

The Ludhiana rural police have arrested a Punjabi songwriter with 1.25-kg opium. The accused has been identified as Gurtej Singh alias Teji of Kulla Patti area in Raikot.

Deputy superintendent of police Anil Bhanot said that Gurtej was arrested on the basis of a tip-off near Lohatbaddi village. He had earlier been booked in September last year after 500-gram opium was recovered from his accomplice.

Bhanot said that Gurtej revealed during questioning that he has so far written three songs and it is yet to be ascertained how got into drug peddling.

The accused was presented before a court and was sent to two days in police remand. “We will question him further and find out fro who he procured the drugs and sold it to,” said Bhanot.

A case under Section 18,25 of NDPS Act was registered against him at the sadar Raikot police station.