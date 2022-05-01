Truck mows down cousins to death in Dakha
A 36-year-old man and his cousin were killed in a road mishap after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Dakha on Friday. After hitting the bike, the truck also hit a car that was parked along the road.
The victims, Gursewak Singh, a farmer, of Dakha village and Harpreet Kaur, 37, of Raikot were returning home from a market in Mullanpur when the truck mowed them. While Gursewak, a farmer, died on the spot, Harpreet, who was in Dakha to visit her succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.
The truck driver, Bhupinderpal of Rakba village was booked on the complaint of Kaur’s brother Gurpreet. Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh said an FIR had been registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.
Truck hits bike: Woman dies, 2 injured
Sub-Inspector Jasvir Singh, Ladhowal station house officer, said the woman died on the spot. The police rushed the victims to hospitals, and sent the woman’s body to the civil hospital for postmortem. The police are yet to identify the victim.
Firing on STF team: Drugs recovered from accused’s gym
Two days after a man accused of drug peddling opened fire on STF sleuths on Dhandra Road to evade arrest, 194gm heroin and five bullets were recovered from The accused, Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar's gym on Bhamian Road in Jamalpur on Friday. The accused, Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, is facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling. So far, 509gm heroin has been recovered from the house and gymnasium of the accused.
Like hotels, Kashmir’s houseboats to get star ratings now
Just like hotels, the Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to rate Kashmir's famed houseboats on Dal and Nigeen lakes in order to help tourists make better and informed choices. Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta directed the officials to introduce a rating system for houseboats based on facilities and quality of service for the convenience of tourists. The Valley is recording a heavy rush of tourists from various parts of the country. Houseboat owners are optimistic of the development.
68-year-old woman’s Anand Lok home robbed of ‘ ₹3-4 crore'
68-year-old woman was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth “ ₹3-4 crore” from complainant Ritika's residence in south Delhi's Anand Lok area in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.
Constable dies of gunshot injuries inside police station in Jammu
A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside Arnia police station in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district on Saturday, said officials. The deceased was identified as a constable aged 33, who belonged to Pascal village in Bishnah. Munshi of the police station, Rakesh Sharma, confirmed the incident and said, “We are fulfilling legal formalities. The deceased died of a bullet injury. It could be an accidental fire.”
Ludhiana man booked as woman alleges rape after getting pregnant
A man was booked for raping and impregnating a woman on pretext of marriage on Saturday. The accused, Jasvir Kumar of Dharampura, had been in a relationship with the complainant for two years. The 29-year-old, who works in a factory, told the police she had met the accused in 2020, and she had divorced her husband for him. However, when she got pregnant, he refused to marry her, and stopped answering her calls.
