Truck mows down cousins to death in Dakha

A 36-year-old man and his cousin were killed in a road mishap after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Dakha
The victims, Gursewak Singh, a farmer, of Dakha village and Harpreet Kaur, 37, of Raikot were returning home from a market in Mullanpur when the truck mowed them. While Gursewak, a farmer, died on the spot, Harpreet, who was in Dakha to visit her succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. (Representative Image/HT File)
The victims, Gursewak Singh, a farmer, of Dakha village and Harpreet Kaur, 37, of Raikot were returning home from a market in Mullanpur when the truck mowed them. While Gursewak, a farmer, died on the spot, Harpreet, who was in Dakha to visit her succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.
Published on May 01, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 36-year-old man and his cousin were killed in a road mishap after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Dakha on Friday. After hitting the bike, the truck also hit a car that was parked along the road.

The victims, Gursewak Singh, a farmer, of Dakha village and Harpreet Kaur, 37, of Raikot were returning home from a market in Mullanpur when the truck mowed them. While Gursewak, a farmer, died on the spot, Harpreet, who was in Dakha to visit her succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

The truck driver, Bhupinderpal of Rakba village was booked on the complaint of Kaur’s brother Gurpreet. Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh said an FIR had been registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Truck hits bike: Woman dies, 2 injured

Ludhiana A woman died, while two men were injured after a speeding truck hit their bike on the National Highway near Ladhowal on Saturday evening.

Sub-Inspector Jasvir Singh, Ladhowal station house officer, said the woman died on the spot. The police rushed the victims to hospitals, and sent the woman’s body to the civil hospital for postmortem. The police are yet to identify the victim.

Sunday, May 01, 2022
