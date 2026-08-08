Truck mows down two Kanwariyas in Yamunanagar

HT Correspondent

Meanwhile, Ajay was the younger of two brothers and was a farmer. (HT FILE)

Two pilgrims returning from the Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar were mowed down by an unidentified speeding truck near Ghoran village on the Radaur-Kurukshetra road in Yamunanagar on Friday.

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The deceased have been identified as Sachin Kumar, 21 and Ajay Kumar alias Kala, 21, both residents of Morpatti Mohalla in Narwana, Jind district.

According to the family, Sachin was the only brother to two sisters and supported his family with a private job while studying. He got married in February this year.

Meanwhile, Ajay was the younger of two brothers and was a farmer.

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{{^usCountry}} The young men walking home with Gangajal from the holy town in Uttrakhand were struck from behind by the truck during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The young men walking home with Gangajal from the holy town in Uttrakhand were struck from behind by the truck during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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Eyewitnesses said that the impact was so severe that both fell onto the road, and the truck ran over them before fleeing the scene.

Following the report, several teams from the police and health department arrived, but the victims were declared dead at the hospital.

In his complaint, Vikram Kumar said that he, along with his cousin Sachin, fellow villager Ajay Kumar, Ashish Kumar and others had gone to Haridwar on August 3 to fetch the kanwar.

“All the pilgrims were walking back to their village with the holy water. As our group reached near Ghoran village, an unidentified truck—speeding recklessly from the direction of Yamunanagar—struck Sachin and Ajay from behind. Vikram recounted that he managed to save his life by jumping to the roadside just in time, while his two companions were struck by the truck,” he said.

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The police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver at Yamunanagar Sadar police station and launched a search for him.

Following the post-mortem examinations, the police handed over the bodies to the families, who took them to Jind for the last rites.