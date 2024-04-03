Truth has prevailed: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sanjay Singh’s bail

Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s release on bail, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that truth always prevails. “Truth can be suppressed, harassed but cannot be defeated,” he said. Mann said that the lies of BJP have been exposed and are about to end soon. (HT photo)

He claimed that Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate without any evidence. “BJP’s motive is not to investigate, their motive is to harass AAP leaders and stop the AAP,” he said.

Mann said that the lies of BJP have been exposed and are about to end soon. “In this election, the people of the country will take account of BJP’s dictatorship and hooliganism and will defeat it badly and throw it out of power,” he claimed.