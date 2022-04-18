Ludhiana | TTEs await three months’ travelling allowance
While the guards and the train drivers are being paid regularly, travelling ticket examiners (TTE) deputed at Ludhiana railway station have been awaiting their travelling allowance (TA) for the past three months.
TTEs have requested the officials here to release their pending TA.
“While the guards and the train drivers were paid regularly, we didn’t get TA for the past three months. We perform our jobs sincerely and help railways generate profit by challaning the violators regularly,” a TTE said.
A TTE shared that railways pay minimum of ₹240 to an on-duty TTE when he/she travels by train out of the district for checking.
“If a TTE travels for more than six hours, railways pay ₹560 per round, and for 12 hours round, ₹800 TA is paid to each TTE. We don’t get food and in lieu of that, we get TA from railways, which is now long pending,” a TTE said.
A senior railway official here at Ludhiana station defending railways said since the quantum of the TA paid to drivers and guards is nominal, they are paid on regular basis. “The bills of TA of all the TTEs, which have been passed will be paid soon. The dues of all the three months will be paid together,” the officer added.
After a week, UP reports Covid death again; 135 fresh cases
LUCKNOW: One person died of Covid in Hardoi and as many as 135 people tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The last Covid death in the state was reported on April 9. “There are 610 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Gautam Buddha Nagar has maximum 280 active Covid cases.
Body of teen who fell in Kund Mala waterfall while clicking selfies found
PUNE The police and rescue team on Sunday found the body of an 18-year-old Adarsh Mishra, who fell in Kund Mala waterfall on Saturday while taking a selfie. Talegaon MIDC police said the rescue work was halted on Saturday night and the search operation by the forest department and Shivdurg Mitra Mandal began on Sunday morning. Mishra was studying at Indira College, Tathawade and had gone to the waterfall on Saturday with his friends.
Shiv Sena MLA’s wife found dead at residence
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife allegedly died by suicide at hRajani Kudalkar (42)'sresidence in Kurla on Sunday. Police officials said that they received a call informing them that the body of Rajani Kudalkar (42) was found in the house after which they reached the spot. According to a senior police officer, the body was discovered at around 9.30 pm. Mangesh Kudalkar (52) is a second-term Shiv Sena legislator from the Kurla assembly constituency.
National Fire Service Week: Mock drills, fire safety training to be held in Ludhiana
To raise awareness among residents regarding fire safety, the Ludhiana fire brigade commenced the celebrations under 'National Fire Service Week' by paying tribute to those firefighters, who lost their lives in the line of duty across the country in the past and organised a road show in the city on Thursday. The road show organised on Thursday moved through railway station road, Mall road, Ferozepur road till MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.
Clashes break out in Hubballi over social media post, 40 held
At least 40 persons have been arrested in connection with violence late on Saturday night in the old Hubballi police station following an objectionable social media post, officials said on Sunday. According to Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram, a person had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the person was arrested and a case was registered. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders till April 20.
