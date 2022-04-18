Ludhiana | TTEs await three months’ travelling allowance

While the guards and the train drivers are being paid regularly, travelling ticket examiners (TTE) deputed at Ludhiana railway station have been awaiting their travelling allowance (TA) for the past three months.

TTEs have requested the officials here to release their pending TA.

“While the guards and the train drivers were paid regularly, we didn’t get TA for the past three months. We perform our jobs sincerely and help railways generate profit by challaning the violators regularly,” a TTE said.

A TTE shared that railways pay minimum of ₹240 to an on-duty TTE when he/she travels by train out of the district for checking.

“If a TTE travels for more than six hours, railways pay ₹560 per round, and for 12 hours round, ₹800 TA is paid to each TTE. We don’t get food and in lieu of that, we get TA from railways, which is now long pending,” a TTE said.

A senior railway official here at Ludhiana station defending railways said since the quantum of the TA paid to drivers and guards is nominal, they are paid on regular basis. “The bills of TA of all the TTEs, which have been passed will be paid soon. The dues of all the three months will be paid together,” the officer added.