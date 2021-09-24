Tube well installation in Chandigarh: NOC to be made mandatory for groundwater extraction

From installing smart meters to paying on consumption basis, people opting for groundwater extraction will have to comply with the new provisions to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the municipal corporation (MC) for installing tube wells.

The MC will table the agenda before the MC General House meeting, scheduled on September 25, for amending the Chandigarh water supply by-laws to incorporate the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on regulation and control of groundwater extraction. Guidelines lay down detailed procedures for issuing of NOC for a tube well and charges to be imposed.

For getting the NOC, the proposed amendment states that users will have to install digital water flow meters, install roof top rainwater harvesting and recharge systems in the project area. Also, users will have to pay for groundwater abstraction and restoration charges based on the quantum of groundwater use.

Construction of observation wells for groundwater level monitoring will be mandatory. If the existing wells become defunct due to mechanical failure the user can construct a replacement well after intimating the MC.

The water requirement for green belt shall be met from recycled wastewater.

Rates based on consumption

The MC, as per the guidelines, will also impose consumption based charges rather than only fixed charges as is currently the practice.

For drinking and domestic use, for groundwater abstraction ranging from 0 to 25 cubic metre per month, there will be no charges. Between 26 to 50 cubic metre per month, charges will be ₹1 per cubic metre; above 50, ₹2 will be charged.

For bulk or tanker water supplies, the charges for groundwater abstraction will range from ₹10 to ₹25 per cubic metre of consumption. For groundwater restoration, the charges will be ₹35 per cubic metre.

In case the fixed rates are higher, the MC will charge on that basis rather than on the basis of consumption. The fixed charges are based on the type of bore, ranging from ₹15,000 per month for a 55mm bore to ₹60,000 per month for bore above 150mm.

31 NOCs issued so far

The MC has so far issued no-objection certificates to 31 entities for setting up tube wells on their properties. “The law allows for tube wells in residential properties but MC generally doesn’t give NOCs to such requests. In the 31 NOCs given so far, none of them are residential properties. Most of these are institutional properties,” said an MC official.

In the sectorial grid where the water supply system is well established, the MC generally doesn’t give permission to install tube wells.

₹87 lakh to be spend on next Rose Festival

For celebrating the Rose Festival in February 2022, the MC plans to spend ₹87 lakh. The MC General House will decide whether to celebrate the festival or not, and also the financial estimates for holding it. Last year, the celebrations were symbolic due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

₹2.66 crore for C&D plant upgrade

For upgrading the C&D plant, the MC is planning to spend ₹2.66 crore. The upgrade will include establishment of a fully automatic block making machine among other technology additions.