Tunnel of hope: New lifeline on Mughal Road promises year-round connectivity, revival for Pir Panjal

Near the spring at Chattapani, known locally as "White Water", a major infrastructure project is taking shape that promises to improve connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir. The central government has approved a 9-kilometre-long tunnel along the historic Mughal Road, which will connect the Pir Panjal region with the Kashmir Valley throughout the year and serve as an alternate national highway.

The Mughal Road has historical significance, originally laid down during the Mughal era when emperors used it to travel to Kashmir after halting at Rajouri. Remnants of that period, including rest houses and other structures, can still be seen along the route. The road was revived and opened for public use in 2009 and now links the districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian in Kashmir.

Last month, the Union government cleared the construction of the tunnel at an estimated cost of ₹3,800 crore. The project is expected to improve road connectivity and accessibility, promote interaction between regions, and give a push to local tourism and economy. “This is the spot from where the tunnel will be drilled, and it will exit at Dubjan in Shopian,” said Javeed Ahmad Naik, who runs a small tea shop on the roadside.

Naik’s family has been visiting the area for decades, herding sheep during the summer months. “This road already links Poonch and Rajouri with Kashmir. Once the tunnel is ready, the road will remain open in all seasons. It will also shorten the travel distance and make it easier for everyone to move through,” he said, as his father Ghulam Qadir watched over their sheep.

“The Mughal Road has changed how we move. Earlier, it took us days to reach here. Now it’s a few hours,” said Qadir, a resident of Poshna village near Bafliaz. For families like theirs, the road has reduced travel time and connected them to markets and services that were once difficult to reach.

According to officials, the project has already received administrative approval. “The tendering process will begin soon, and if all goes according to plan, construction should start next year,” said an official associated with the project. “Once completed, this tunnel will make the road usable even in harsh winter conditions.” He added that the project could take more than five years to complete.

The Mughal Road passes through the forests of Shopian, Poonch, and Rajouri districts and is being developed as an alternate route to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which frequently closes due to landslides and snowfall. Once completed, the tunnel will bypass the most snow-prone section of the road near Pir Ki Gali, which receives over seven feet of snow during peak winter months. The route will also reduce the travel distance between Jammu and Srinagar by over 30 kilometres.

The road is surrounded by dense forests and cuts through the Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary in Shopian, which is home to the endangered markhor and several bird species. While the area holds ecological importance, the road currently remains functional for about eight months of the year—from May to December—due to heavy snowfall.

Feroz Ahmad, a resident of Bafliaz, said that once the tunnel is completed, more people from the Pir Panjal region will be able to use this route. “Right now, mostly those who can afford private transport use this road. After the tunnel, even people from remote areas will benefit,” he said.

The development along the Mughal Road has been visible over the past 15 years. Shops, small restaurants, and lodges have come up from Hirpora in Shopian to Bafliaz. Mohammad Yaqoob, who runs Hotel Gareeb Nawaz in Kalia village, said, “This road brought some change. The tunnel will take it further. People from nearby villages will see more activity and better business.”

Tour operators say they already use the Mughal Road during the months it is open. “We run taxis and buses between Poonch, Jammu, and Srinagar. With the tunnel, we expect to provide services round the clock and through all seasons,” said Manshad, a tour operator based in Surankote.

Besides civilian benefits, the tunnel is expected to have strategic value as well. Rajouri and Poonch, both located close to the Line of Control, will gain faster access to Srinagar and South Kashmir. This improved link could be vital in times of emergency and may enhance overall connectivity in the region.

“The tunnel will not only connect people but also bring areas closer in terms of services, markets, and administration,” said Yaqoob.

Back at his tea stall, Javeed Naik looked at the valley and said, “When this road opened, it brought change. This tunnel will bring more people, more movement, and more chances for everyone.”