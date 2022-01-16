Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tunnel testing triggered seepage, landslides in Chamba village: Report
chandigarh news

Tunnel testing triggered seepage, landslides in Chamba village: Report

A team of the Himdhara Environment Research and Action Collective, which has been documenting the environmental impact of mega development projects in Himachal, visited Jharauta village in Chamba on January 3 and 4 to verify report of landslides and seepage
The report suggested that the problem appeared in mid-December and the seepages and resultant landslides continued even as no substantial action was taken by the project authorities or the local administration. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Tunnel testing under the GMR-promoted Holi-Bajoli Hydropower Project triggered seepage and landslides causing damage to the houses in Jharauta village of Holi Panchayat in Bharmaour subdivision of Chamba districts, revealed a fact-finding report by Himdhara Environment Research and Action Collective, a green group based in Himachal Pradesh.

A team, which has been documenting the environmental impact of mega development projects in Himachal, visited Jharauta village on January 3 and 4 to verify the reports of landslides and seepage reported in the village in the last week of December.

Reports suggested that the problem appeared in mid-December and the seepages and resultant landslides continued even as no substantial action was taken by the project authorities or the local administration.

“The objective of our visit was to collect local testimonies from Jharauta residents located in the alignment of the project tunnel site, regarding cracks on residential houses and private and forest lands”, said Vivek Negi a member of the fact-finding team.

The report says that as per local testimonies, people first noticed the seepage on the left side of the village on December 19. After that more seepage appeared, triggering a landslide, even as cracks started showing up. The seepage was present when the team reached the spot. Subsequently, three families had to be evacuated .

RELATED STORIES

On the same day, a committee headed by the Nayab Tehsildar was set up by the administration to assess the damages. Angry Jharauta residents demanded that the project work be immediately shut down and a team of safety experts be sent to the area.

Assessing what has been lost is one thing, but examining the risks in the near future to the rest of the area is extremely urgent and the directorate of energy must send a team of safety experts need to the site right away, the report recommends.

Manshi Asher, who leads the Himdhara Collective. said that the women were protesting the unscientific and fallacious shift in the tunnel site from the barren right bank to the forested and heavily populated left bank of Ravi. “Once the slopes have been destabilized and geology of the area disturbed, there are bound to be impacted, but all this should have been looked into during the planning and impact assessment phase. However, at that time the agencies are only concerned with getting clearances,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP