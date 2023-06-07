Delhi court sends Dalla’s 2 aides to judicial custody

New Delhi : Delhi’s Patiala house court on Tuesday sent two accused, Amritpal Singh, alias Ammy, and Amrik Singh, to judicial custody after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody ended.

Delhi’s Patiala house court on Tuesday sent two accused, Amritpal Singh, alias Ammy, and Amrik Singh, to judicial custody after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody ended

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They are allegedly associated with Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Dhalla.

They were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after being deported from Manila on May 19 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Special judge Shailendra Malik remanded both the accused in judicial custody till July 4.

The NIA has interrogated them in connection with their alleged involvement in recruitment of youth for banned terrorist organisation KTF and also involvement in smuggling and procurement of arms and ammunition and raising funds for the organisation.

The accused had been working for designated terrorist Dhalla to promote violent criminal activities of the KTF in India, NIA said. In association with another wanted accused Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, they had been involved in smuggling weapons from Pakistan and recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were also part of an extortion racket for raising funds for the banned outfit.