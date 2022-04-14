Two armed men rob Ludhiana money exchanger of 60,000 at gunpoint

Two armed men robbed a man, who runs a money transfer business, at gunpoint near Matt Di Chakki area of Daba Road, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 9.30pm on Tuesday when Tarun, 27, owner of Yogesh Enterprises, was counting cash in his office.

He told the police that two masked men -- appearing to be in their mid 20s -- turned up there.

They were wearing turbans, he added.

Before Tarun could sense the situation, one of the accused, who was in a pink chequered shirt, pulled out a pistol and pointed at him.

Meanwhile, his accomplice took out the cash from the cabinet at the victim’s office. Soon after stealing ₹60,000, the duo fled the scene, the complainant told the police.

As the robbers escaped, Tarun raised an alarm and informed the police about the incident.

Daba station house officer (SHO) Davinder Singh reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The duo, who committed the robbery, have been caught on CCTV cameras installed inside Tarun’s office, the police said.

Sharing details, Daba SHO said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a probe has been initiated in the matter.

He said that the police have received some crucial leads in the case, which will be cracked soon.